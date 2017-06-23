Menu
Tycho remixes Maggie Rogers’ hit single “Alaska” — listen

San Francisco producer Scott Hansen breathes new life into the 2016 hit

by
on June 23, 2017, 2:25pm
Earlier this month, San Francisco-based producer Tycho released “See”, his first-ever song featuring vocals. He’s returned today with more material, this time in the form of a remix of “Alaska”, the hit single from rising, Pharrell-approved songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Rogers’ original 2016 version was buoyed by its earthy fluidity and use of open spaces. Rather than go that same route, Tycho envisions the track as something beyond this world — an amorphous creature that expands as well as contrasts on its own. It’s also probably the most Sylvan Esso that Rogers has ever sounded.

Hear it for yourself down below.

Tycho’s last album came with Epoch in 2016. “Alaska” appears on Rogers’ 2017 EP, Now That the Light Is Fading.

“Alaska” (Tycho Remix) Artwork:

