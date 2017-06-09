Tycho’s Scott Hansen has shared his first-ever track with vocals, a remix of “See” featuring fellow Ghostly International artists Beacon.

“See” first appeared on Tycho’s 2014 album AWAKE, and was subsequently remixed by Beacon, who added dancefloor-ready grooves and seductive vocals from Thomas Mullareney III to the atmospheric track. The remix caught the attention of Tycho mastermind Scott Hansen, who was so moved by the Brooklyn duo’s rendition he asked Mullarney to join him for a live performance of the song at Coachella—the first time Tycho had ever performed with a vocalist. The shimmering rearrangement reaches its final stage of evolution today and gets both an official release and a video befitting Tycho’s trippy aesthetic. Watch above.

“See (feat. Beacon)” is sure to continue popping up in Tycho’s setlists on his current tour, which sees him traversing the globe with the likes of Todd Terje and Phantogram. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Tycho 2017 world tour dates:

06/8 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity #

06/10 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/27 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts ^

06/28 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

06/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre UC Berkeley ^

07/1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle

07/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live $

07/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live $

07/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewery $

07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore $

07/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion $

07/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

07/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point $

07/27 – Schaghticoke, NY @ Schaghticoke Fairgrounds $

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

12/07 – Fajardo, PR @ Island Of Light

# = w/ Nitemoves

^ = w/ Todd Terje & The Olsens and Jaga Jazzist

$ = w/ Phantogram