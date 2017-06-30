Tyler the Creator enlists ASAP Rocky for “Who Dat Boy”, Frank Ocean for “911 / Mr. Lonely”: Stream

Tyler the Creator knows how to keep himself busy. Along with developing a new television series for Viceland, the Odd Future rapper has apparently been working on new music. Tonight, he’s shared a pair of fresh tracks and both feature an all-star collaborator. ASAP Rocky guests on “Who Dat Boy”. Its B-Side, “911 / Mr. Lonely” boasts Frank Ocean.

Additionally, Tyler has shared a video for “Who Dat Boy”. Seemingly inspired by Get Out, the surreal clip sees ASAP Rocky literally whitewash Tyler by giving him a new face. The video is credited to Wolf Haley, Tyler’s director alter-ego.

Earlier this year, Tyler joined Ocean for “Biking”. His last full-length album came in the form of 2015’s Cherry Bomb.