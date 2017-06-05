Photo by Autumn Andel
Over the last few months, Tyler, the Creator has mastered the art of the surprise performance. At Camp Flog Gnaw late last year, he and Earl Sweatshirt teamed up for an unexpected collaboration as EarlWolf; Tyler then crashed ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set in April alongside ASAP Rocky.
The Cherry Bomb rapper did the same over the weekend at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During The Roots and Pharrell’s collaborative headlining set, Tyler popped in to assist on a performance of N.E.R.D.’s “Lapdance”. Also on hand for a cameo was Pusha T, who helped out on a performance of Clipse’s “Grindin'”. As you’ll see below, the crowd (unsurprisingly) went nuts over these special guests.
Check out some fan-caught footage.
So much happens in this clip with @feliciathegoat (Tyler the Creator) and @pharrell at #rootspicnic. Scroll down for the 5 steps of what happens. (Full disclosure: I worked with Tyler daily on his upcoming show The Jellies and I also play an animated stripper in that show. I think he's neat-o! Like, nerdy but fun and inclusive as shit. I wish all jobs were like that one.) . This clip: .. . 1)Pharrell invites Tyler and @nastyboyjasper (and another friend) on (stage) …, 2) 👮🏻snatches Jasper and friend up thinking they just rushed stage …. 3) Tyler has to jam and give cop thumbs up while his best friend is being held by cop, lol, then 4) Pharrell has to do the same for the second but keep the set smooth. … 5) Finally, everyone gets to jump together! 🤣🔥 #oddfuture #tylerthecreator #livemusic #livehiphop #rootspicnic
Tyler, the Creator recently appeared on Frank Ocean’s “Biking” track with Jay Z. Pusha, meanwhile, contributed to Gorillaz’s comeback album Humanz.