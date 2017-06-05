Photo by Autumn Andel

Over the last few months, Tyler, the Creator has mastered the art of the surprise performance. At Camp Flog Gnaw late last year, he and Earl Sweatshirt teamed up for an unexpected collaboration as EarlWolf; Tyler then crashed ScHoolboy Q’s Coachella set in April alongside ASAP Rocky.

The Cherry Bomb rapper did the same over the weekend at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During The Roots and Pharrell’s collaborative headlining set, Tyler popped in to assist on a performance of N.E.R.D.’s “Lapdance”. Also on hand for a cameo was Pusha T, who helped out on a performance of Clipse’s “Grindin'”. As you’ll see below, the crowd (unsurprisingly) went nuts over these special guests.

Check out some fan-caught footage.

#Pharrell x #PushaT x #TheRoots 🔥 #rootspicnic 🎥 via @cuzzydiego A post shared by UTOR (@utorofficial) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

#PushaT x #Pharrell 🔥🔥 A post shared by Hip-Hop's Next Big Thing (@hh_nextbigthing) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Pharrell, Tyler and Shae pic.twitter.com/JhsIUg2qEM — Tashawn Jones (@tashawnjones_) June 4, 2017

Tyler, the Creator recently appeared on Frank Ocean’s “Biking” track with Jay Z. Pusha, meanwhile, contributed to Gorillaz’s comeback album Humanz.