U2 expand The Joshua Tree Tour with new shows in North and South America

Photo by Philip Cosores
To celebrate The Joshua Tree’s 30th anniversary, U2 recently kicked off a stadium tour with each date featuring a full performance of the album from front to back. They’ve now expanded the tour into the fall with new shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, and San Diego, among other cities. They’ve also mapped out a South American leg of shows that includes stops in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. See the updated itinerary below.
Not surprisingly, The Joshua Tree tour has earned critical acclaim. In his review of the band’s LA show, executive editor Philip Cosores wrote, “They’re a band that understands the symbiotic nature of performance, and with The Joshua Tree, this is taken to its ultimate conclusion, with fans getting a performance that the album deserves and the band getting to relive their personal and professional heights.”
(Read: U2’s American Dream: The Joshua Tree 30 Years Later)
U2 2017 Tour Dates:
06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field #
06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^
06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ^
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #
06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #
06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #
06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #
06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #
07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^
07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %
07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %
07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %
07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %
07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %
07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %
07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %
07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %
07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %
07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %
07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %
08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %
09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium
10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
10/07 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campin
10/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ La Plata
10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional
10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium
# = w/ The Lumineers
^ = w/ OneRepublic
% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Watch U2 perform “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live: