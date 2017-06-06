U2 expand The Joshua Tree Tour with new shows in North and South America

Photo by​ ​​Philip Cosores

To celebrate The Joshua Tree’s 30th anniversary, U2 recently kicked off a stadium tour with each date featuring a full performance of the album from front to back. They’ve now expanded the tour into the fall with new shows in Detroit, Buffalo, Minneapolis, and San Diego, among other cities. They’ve also mapped out a South American leg of shows that includes stops in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. See the updated itinerary below.

Not surprisingly, The Joshua Tree tour has earned critical acclaim. In his review of the band’s LA show, executive editor Philip Cosores wrote, “They’re a band that understands the symbiotic nature of performance, and with The Joshua Tree, this is taken to its ultimate conclusion, with fans getting a performance that the album deserves and the band getting to relive their personal and professional heights.”

(Read: U2’s American Dream: The Joshua Tree 30 Years Later)

U2 2017 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field #

06/09 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ^

06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ^

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field #

06/20 – Washington, DC @ FedExField #

06/23 – Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre #

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

06/28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

06/29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium ^

07/08 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/09 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium %

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympic Stadium %

07/15 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/16 – Rome, IT @ Olympic Stadium %

07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium %

07/22 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park %

07/25 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade De France %

07/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena %

08/01 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi-Baudoin %

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

09/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

10/07 – Bogota, CO @ Estadio El Campin

10/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ La Plata

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

# = w/ The Lumineers

^ = w/ OneRepublic

% = w/ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Watch U2 perform “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live: