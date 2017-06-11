Menu
U2 perform live mashup of “Beautiful Day” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge” — watch

The sonic convergence occurred during U2's headlining appearance at Bonnaroo

on June 11, 2017, 4:55pm
In a sonic convergence that will probably make you really happy or really annoyed, U2 (sorta) covered the Red Hot Chili Peppers during their Bonnaroo set on Friday night.

Halfway through “Beautiful Day”, the band seamlessly segued from the song’s guitar solo into the chorus of “Under the Bridge”, with Bono singing, “I don’t ever wanna feel / Like I did that day / Take me to the place I love / Take me all the way,” before easing back into the original song. The crowd picked up on the shift pretty quickly and began singing along. Watch it below.

The Chili Peppers played the same headlining slot the following night. For those there: Did Anthony Kiedis work in “Elevation” during “Californication”?

