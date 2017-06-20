After a seven-year hiatus, James Lavelle is set to return with a new album from UNKLE. Entitled The Road: Part 1, the 15-track LP is due out August 18th through Pledge Music. It’s the project’s fifth album to date and long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Where Did the Night Fall.

According to a press release, the album taps into the multicultural landscape of modern London and sets out to unite an eclectic mix of ideas, cultures, and genres under the UNKLE umbrella to create something unique. Lavelle explains, “I wanted to make a record that I hadn’t been able to before, going back to the roots of where I came from, with a foot in modern London.”

The lengthy list of contributors include Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen and Jon Theodore, Primal Scream’s Andrew Innes, The Duke Spirit’s Liela Moss, Dhani Harrison, Keaton Henson, ESKA, and long-time UNKLE collaborator Mark Lanegan.

Ahead of its release, UNKLE has already shared two singles, “Cowboys or Indians” and “Sick Lullaby”. Now, comes a third preview, “Looking For the Rain”, featuring Lanegan and ESKA. The cinematic track features string arrangements by Will Malone and can be heard below.

Pre-order exclusive physical bundles of The Road: Part 1 here.

The Road: Part 1 Artwork:

The Road: Part 1 Tracklist:

01. Iter I: Have You Looked At Yourself

02. Farewell (feat. YSÉE, ESKA, Elliott Power, Keaton Henson, Liela Moss, Mïnk, Dhani Harrison, and Steven Young)

03. Looking For the Rain (feat. Mark Lanegan and ESKA)

04. Cowboys Or Indians’ (feat. Elliott Power, Mïnk, and YSÉE)

05. Iter II: How Do You Feel

06. Nowhere to Run/Bandits

07. Iter III: Keep On Runnin

08. Stole Enough (feat. Mïnk)

09. Arms Length (feat. Elliott Power, Mïnk and Callum Finn)

10. Iter IV: We Are Stardust

11. Sonata (feat. Keaton Henson)

12. The Road (feat. ESKA)

13. Iter V: Friend Or Foe

14. Sunrise (Always Come Around) (feat. Liela Moss)

15. Sick Lullaby (feat. Keaton Henson)