Unreleased Kanye West tracks leak online, featuring Migos, Young Thug, and ASAP Rocky

Two unreleased, seemingly new tracks from Kanye West leaked online Sunday. The first is reportedly titled “Hold Tight” and features Migos and Young Thug. The second is a collaboration with ASAP Rocky reportedly titled “Euro (Switch Hands)”.

The origins of both tracks are unclear, though it was recently reported that Kanye’s exiled himself on a Wyoming mountaintop where he’s been writing and recording a new album.

Kanye’s seventh and most recent studio album, The Life of Pablo, was released in February 2016. Revisit the excellent video for “Famous” below.