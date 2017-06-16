Next week, Warner Bros. will release a deluxe reissue of the beloved Prince album, Purple Rain, featuring six previously unreleased tracks. In anticipation, one of those unreleased gems has been unveiled.

As Pitchfork points out, “Father’s Song” originally appeared as a 90-second excerpt in the Purple Rain film before being repurposed on the album as the hook for “Computer Blue”. Now, it’s available in complete form. It starts off as a serene instrumental which kicks off with a calming piano and later becomes more dramatic when a sinister layer of synths kick in. Listen to “Father’s Song” below.

The Purple Rain reissue is out June 23rd and will be available in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Both editions will include the 11-track disc, From The Vault & Previously Unreleased. Unlike the Deliverance EP which was blocked from release in the midst of legal drama, Prince approved plans to put out the reissue before his untimely passing. Previously, we’ve heard “Electric Intercourse” and “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden”.