Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Vic Mensa releases new video for “OMG” featuring Pusha T — watch

Plus, cameos from fellow SaveMoney members Joey Purp and Towkio

by
on June 29, 2017, 1:45pm
0 comments

Earlier this month, Vic Mensa dropped a surprise EP titled Manuscript. Spanning four tracks, the effort was meant to be “an introduction” to his forthcoming debut album, scheduled for release this summer. Today, the Chicago rapper has shared a music video for EP track “OMG”.

Co-directed by Mensa and Shomi Patwary, it follows the MC as he hangs out around town with many of his SaveMoney crew members, including Joey Purp and Towkio. He later links up with one of the song’s collaborators, G.O.O.D. Music honcho Pusha T (producer Pharrell sadly doesn’t make a cameo).

TIDAL users can watch it here. There’s also a preview via Twitter below.

Previous Story
Public Enemy releases new album, Nothing Is Quick In The Desert: Stream/Download
Next Story
I’ll Be Missing You: A History of Tribute Songs
No comments
More Stories