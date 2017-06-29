Earlier this month, Vic Mensa dropped a surprise EP titled Manuscript. Spanning four tracks, the effort was meant to be “an introduction” to his forthcoming debut album, scheduled for release this summer. Today, the Chicago rapper has shared a music video for EP track “OMG”.

Co-directed by Mensa and Shomi Patwary, it follows the MC as he hangs out around town with many of his SaveMoney crew members, including Joey Purp and Towkio. He later links up with one of the song’s collaborators, G.O.O.D. Music honcho Pusha T (producer Pharrell sadly doesn’t make a cameo).

TIDAL users can watch it here. There’s also a preview via Twitter below.