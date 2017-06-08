Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Vic Mensa shares surprise The Manuscript EP featuring Pusha T, Pharrell: Stream

Plus, Mensa's long-awaited debut album is dropping this summer

by
on June 08, 2017, 1:49pm
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

After lending a rhyme or two to fellow SaveMoney crew members Joey Purp and KAMI, Chicago’s Vic Mensa is back today with a project all his own: a surprise EP called The Manuscript. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The Manuscript follows Mensa’s 2016 EP, There’s Alot Going On, and his 2013 mixtape, INNANETAPE. It spans four tracks, including collaborations with G.O.O.D. Music affiliates Pusha T (“OMG”) and Mr Hudson (“Almost There”). There’s also a song with the Bob Dylan-parodying title “Rollin’ Like a Stoner” and guest production from Pharrell.

Artwork for the release, seen below, seems to suggest that there may be a sequel or companion EP in the future. A press release also notes that Mensa’s long-awaited debut album is dropping this summer.

The Manuscript EP Artwork:

vic mensa the manuscript stream download ep Vic Mensa shares surprise The Manuscript EP featuring Pusha T, Pharrell: Stream

The Manuscript Tracklist:
01. Almost There (feat. Mr Hudson)
02. OMG (feat. Pusha T, prod. by Pharrell)
03. Rollin’ Like A Stoner
04. Rage

Previous Story
Yonder Mountain String Band cover King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” — listen
No comments
More Stories