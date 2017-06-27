Menu
Vince Staples performs “Love Can Be” on Fallon with Damon Albarn, Kilo Kish, and Ray J — watch

In support of his stellar new full-length, Big Fish Theory

on June 27, 2017, 9:45am
Vince Staples let loose his star-studded and rather excellent new album, Big Fish Theory, last week. On Monday, the Long Beach rapper supported the impressive LP with an appearance on The Tonight Show, where he performed “Love Can Be” with help from special guests Kilo KishRay J, and in-house band The Roots. Damon Albarn, who Staples is about to join on tour after contributing to Gorillaz’s Humanz, also popped up for a cameo, his face appearing on a large screen at the back of the stage.

(Read: Rookie of the Year: Vince Staples)

Replay the flashy performance up above, and read Gregg Whitt’s review of the album here.

