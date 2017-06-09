Photo by Philip Cosores

Vince Staples is weeks away from dropping his sophomore album, Big Fish Theory, due out June 23rd via Def Jam. Already, he’s released two singles off the album with “Big Fish” and “BagBak”, and now he’s tossed out a third for us guppies called “Rain Come Down”. Listen below.

Recently, Staples appeared at Comedy Central’s inaugural Colossal Clusterfest, and he’ll soon hit the road alongside Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz for some fun alongside Danny Brown. Revisit our 2015 Rookie of the Year profile on Staples for nostalgia’s sake.