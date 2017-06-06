Voodoo Experience 2017 lineup: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem to headline

New Orleans’ Voodoo Experience has revealed its 2017 lineup. The annual music and arts festival goes down Halloween Weekend (October 27th-29th) at New Orleans’ City Park.

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, and The Killers headline this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Prophets of Rage, Miguel, Brand New, Cold War Kids, Crystal Castles, The Afghan Whigs, Live, The Black Angels, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Whitney, Strand of Oaks, Pell, Bleached, Mondo Cozmo, and TOKiMONSTA.

Also playing are The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, RL Grime, Galantis, DJ Snake, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Benjamin Booker, Chicano Batman, JOYRYDE, Mija, The Record Company, Yellow Claaw, Pham, Illenium, Marian Hill, Vintage Trouble, Hayley Kiyoko, Autograf, Colony House, and more.