Warpaint add headlining tour dates alongside shows with Depeche Mode, Alt-J, Harry Styles

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Warpaint have lined up opening slots on major upcoming tours headlined by Depeche Mode, Harry Styles, and Alt-J. Now, they’ve added a few of their own headlining gigs. In between dates with Depeche Mode, Warpaint will play solo shows in Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, and a few other cities. Find the band’s complete tour itinerary, which also includes a number of festival appearances, below. It all comes in support of their 2016 album, Heads Up.
Warpaint 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/09 – Cheshire East, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory
07/13 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival
07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival
07/16 – Hvolsvollur, IC @ Skogum
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre %
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %
08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %
08/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %
09/02 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell %
09/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center %
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %
09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %
09/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater %
09/20 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre %
09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion %
09/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %
10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl %
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre %
10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %
10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %
12/05 – Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre *
12/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl *
12/09 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre *
12/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *
05/01 – Makati, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena &
05/03 – Singapore, SG @ Indoor Stadium &
05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ IMPACT Area &
05/10 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World &
05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari Messe &
& = w/ Depeche Mode
* = w/ Alt-J
& = w/ Harry Styles
Watch Warpaint perform “New Song” at Coachella: