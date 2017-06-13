Warpaint add headlining tour dates alongside shows with Depeche Mode, Alt-J, Harry Styles

Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Warpaint have lined up opening slots on major upcoming tours headlined by Depeche Mode, Harry Styles, and Alt-J. Now, they’ve added a few of their own headlining gigs. In between dates with Depeche Mode, Warpaint will play solo shows in Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, and a few other cities. Find the band’s complete tour itinerary, which also includes a number of festival appearances, below. It all comes in support of their 2016 album, Heads Up.

Warpaint 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/09 – Cheshire East, UK @ Blue Dot Festival

07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

07/13 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival

07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival

07/16 – Hvolsvollur, IC @ Skogum

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre %

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %

08/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %

09/02 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell %

09/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center %

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %

09/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater %

09/20 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre %

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion %

09/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %

10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl %

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre %

10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %

12/05 – Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre *

12/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl *

12/09 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre *

12/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *

05/01 – Makati, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena &

05/03 – Singapore, SG @ Indoor Stadium &

05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ IMPACT Area &

05/10 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World &

05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari Messe &

& = w/ Depeche Mode

* = w/ Alt-J

& = w/ Harry Styles

Watch Warpaint perform “New Song” at Coachella: