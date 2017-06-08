Warpaint to open Harry Styles’ 2018 world tour dates

Warpaint photo by David Brendan Hall
Harry Styles’ self-titled solo debut saw the former One Directioner incorporating different genres of rock, new and old. For his upcoming world tour, the pop star is applying that same approach, tapping a varied group of artists as opening acts.
One of those is Warpaint, who will be joining Styles on a leg of his 2018 tour through Asia. The Los Angeles-based dream pop outfit, whose 2016 album, Heads Up, earned wide acclaim, will open in cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo.
Other bands set to share the stage with Styles: soul man and blues rocker Leon Bridges (in South America) as well as “dark pop” musician MUNA and country songwriter Kacey Musgraves (both in North America).
Find Styles’ full itinerary below.
Harry Styles 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^
09/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
09/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^
10/01 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall ^
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^
10/05 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre ^
10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory ^
10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live ^
10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^
10/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia ^
10/27 – Koln, DE @ Palladium ^
10/29 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^
10/30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ afas live
11/10 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/23 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
11/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
11/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre
12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
12/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater
12/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater
03/11 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle
03/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
03/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
03/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
03/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/21 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener-Arena
03/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
03/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
03/31 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/04 – Casalecchio Di Reno, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/05 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
04/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
04/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
04/11 – London, UK @ The O2
04/12 – London, UK @ the O2
04/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
04/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
04/21 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
04/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hisense Arena
04/27 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Makati, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena &
05/03 – Singapore, SG @ Indoor Stadium &
05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ IMPACT Area &
05/10 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World &
05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari Messe &
05/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena $
05/25 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena $
05/27 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena $
05/29 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco das Americas $
06/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes $
06/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
06/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
06/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #
06/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #
06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #
06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #
06/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
06/24 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #
06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Arena #
06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #
07/01 – St. Paul, MN @ XCel Energy Center #
07/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #
07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #
07/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #
07/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum #
^ = w/ MUNA
& = w/ Warpaint
$ = w/ Leon Bridges
# = w/ KAcey Musgraves
