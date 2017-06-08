Warpaint to open Harry Styles’ 2018 world tour dates

Warpaint photo by David Brendan Hall

Harry Styles’ self-titled solo debut saw the former One Directioner incorporating different genres of rock, new and old. For his upcoming world tour, the pop star is applying that same approach, tapping a varied group of artists as opening acts.

One of those is Warpaint, who will be joining Styles on a leg of his 2018 tour through Asia. The Los Angeles-based dream pop outfit, whose 2016 album, Heads Up, earned wide acclaim, will open in cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Other bands set to share the stage with Styles: soul man and blues rocker Leon Bridges (in South America) as well as “dark pop” musician MUNA and country songwriter Kacey Musgraves (both in North America).

Find Styles’ full itinerary below.

Harry Styles 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^

09/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

09/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^

10/01 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall ^

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

10/05 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre ^

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory ^

10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live ^

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

10/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia ^

10/27 – Koln, DE @ Palladium ^

10/29 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^

10/30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith ^

11/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ afas live

11/10 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/23 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

11/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

11/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Theatre

12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

12/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater

12/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Ex Theater

03/11 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle

03/13 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

03/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

03/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

03/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

03/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/21 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/24 – Oberhausen, DE @ Konig-Pilsener-Arena

03/25 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

03/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

03/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

03/31 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/04 – Casalecchio Di Reno, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/05 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

04/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

04/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/11 – London, UK @ The O2

04/12 – London, UK @ the O2

04/14 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

04/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/21 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

04/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Hisense Arena

04/27 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

04/28 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre

05/01 – Makati, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena &

05/03 – Singapore, SG @ Indoor Stadium &

05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ IMPACT Area &

05/10 – Osaka, JP @ Kobe World &

05/12 – Tokyo, JP @ Makuhari Messe &

05/23 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena $

05/25 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena $

05/27 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena $

05/29 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaco das Americas $

06/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes $

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

06/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

06/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #

06/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #

06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre #

06/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

06/24 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center #

06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Arena #

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

07/01 – St. Paul, MN @ XCel Energy Center #

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

07/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center #

07/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum #

^ = w/ MUNA

& = w/ Warpaint

$ = w/ Leon Bridges

# = w/ KAcey Musgraves

Revisit Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and Warpaint’s “New Song”: