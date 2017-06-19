Menu
Washed Out announces 2017 US tour dates

In support of his forthcoming album, Mister Mellow

on June 19, 2017, 11:10am
Photo by Ben Kaye

Ernest Greene recently announced a new Washed Out album called Mister Mellow, due for release on June 30th through Stones Throw Records. Now, in support of the release, he’s mapped out a US summer tour taking place in July and August.

A press releases promises a “totally new and enhanced live show,” as Green has “has incorporated Microsoft Kinect technology and album visuals to create a fully immersive experience that continually transforms based on band members’ movements on stage so that no two shows are alike.”

Washed Out 2017 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
07/13 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live
07/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
08/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Gorilla vs Bear Festival
08/14 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern
08/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
08/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale
08/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/31 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Listen to “Hard to Say Goodbye”, the latest preview of Mister Mellow, below.

