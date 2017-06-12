Photo by Eric Tra

On June 30th, Washed Ou’s Ernest Greene will return with his first album in nearly four years, Mister Mellow. Due out through new label home Stones Throw, it serves as synthpop songwriter’s third LP to date following 2013’s Paracosm.

Helmed over a period of two years, Mister Mellow takes a hard look at our generation’s tendency to be apathetic and unhappy despite our blessings. “Boredom. Laziness. Complete apathy. Is it a quarter-life crisis or just an excuse to never grow up?” a press release asks, before explaining the new album’s role in this line of questioning:

“In classic Millennial fashion, most young adults’ perception of their own lives are overblown and over-dramatized to the point of absurdity — as are the many ways they distract themselves from the insecurities faced on a daily basis (see social media, fantasy, drugs, music). Mister Mellow shines a light on the humor found in this paradox — how we can be so bored and unhappy in what is often a very privileged, contented life?”

The statement goes on to note that Washed Out was influenced by various genres like free jazz, house, hip-hop, and even psych. Accompanying the LP is a full-length visual piece featuring every form of animation, including collage and claymation. Each clip “reflects the handmade, ‘paint outside the lines’ style of Greene’s music – and again is a reaction against the sterile, hyper-realistic renderings of most modern digital-based art.”

The 12-track effort includes the previously released single “Get Lost”. Revisit that below, followed by a new trailer for the LP.

Mister Mellow Artwork:

Mister Mellow Tracklist:

01. Title Card

02. Burn Out Blues

03. Time Off

04. Floating By

05. I’ve Been Daydreaming My Entire Life

06. Hard to Say Goodbye

07. Down and Out

08. Instant Calm

09. Zonked

10. Get Lost

11. Easy Does It

12. Million Miles Away

Greene has a handful of US tour dates lined up for the summer.

Washed Out 2017 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

07/13 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

07/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

07/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

07/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/12 – Dallas, TX Gorilla vs Bear Festival