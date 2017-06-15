Photo by David Brendan Hall

Just days after Ernest Greene announced Mister Mellow, his first album in nearly four years as Washed Out, he’s back with a new song. Entitled “Hard to Say Goodbye”, it’s the second single from the follow-up to 2013’s Paracosm.

The shimmery summer track comes on the heels of the hazy “Get Lost”. It features stuttery percussion, rising synths, and intermittent strings.

Hear “Hard to Say Goodbye” below.

Mister Mellow, out June 30th on Stones Throw, will be accompanied by a full-length visual piece featuring every form of animation, including collage and claymation. The album was influenced by various genres like free jazz, house, hip-hop, and even psych.

In support of the release, Greene has a handful of US dates line up for the summer. Check out the full schedule here.