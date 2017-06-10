Watch a live stream of Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival

Today, Gorillaz’s host their very own Demon Dayz Music Festival. Taking place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, UK, the one-day event promises performances from Danny Brown, De La Soul, Kilo Kish, and Popcaan leading up to a headlining set from Gorillaz themselves. RedBull.tv will be live streaming several of these performances, including Gorillaz’s headlining set. Watch below beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Webcast Schedule

02:05pm – Fufanfu

02:05 – Kilo Kish

02:35 – De La Soul

02:35 – Popcaan

03:15 – Little Simz

04:00 – Danny Brown

04:05 – Gorillaz