Watch the trailer for Morrissey biopic England is Mine

England is Mine is the name of a new, unauthorized biopic on Morrissey. The film was directed by Mark Gill and stars Jack Lowden as The Smiths singer. Jessica Brown Findlay — who you may known as Lady Sybil Cora Branson in the hit British period drama Downton Abbey — also has a starring role as Linder Sterling, a Liverpudlian visual artist and close friend to Morrissey.

The film focuses on Morrissey’s early years before he experiences international fame as the frontman of The Smiths and later as a solo artist. This is certainly reflected in a newly revealed teaser clip, which sees a young Steven Patrick Morrissey navigate his way through the fledgling Manchester music scene in 1970s. Watch above.

England is Mind receives its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on July 2nd. It will then receive a wide release in the UK come August 4th.