Katie Crutchfield has a new Waxahatchee album coming out July 14th. Titled Out in the Storm, the follow-up to 2015’s Ivy Tripp recounts the story of an unhealthily volatile professional and romantic relationship.

Following early teasers in “No Curse” and “Silver”, Crutchfield is back today with “Never Been Wrong”. According to a press statement, the opening number “serves as the foundation of the album,” as it manages to altogether capture the anger and vulnerability that later inform the other LP’s other nine songs. “I walk around like this is the last strike/ I love being right especially with you,” she can be heard singing within the track’s first minute, her voice with a slight snarl. Hear it below.

“Being straightforward has always been more natural for me, and it was incredibly cathartic,” Crutchfield says of her writing on Storm. “It reminded me of being a teenager again, how I wrote songs then, and how huge that felt. It’s like that moment you walk away from a fight and you realize all of the things you should have said. This record is me saying all of that out loud alone as a personal practice. It’s sad and it’s angry, and I think being both at the same time proved to be a powerful motivation for me.”

Out in the Storm Tracklist:

01. Never Been Wrong

02. 8 Ball

03. Silver

04. Recite Remorse

05. Sparks Fly

06. Brass Beam

07. Hear You

08. A Little More

09. No Question

10. Fade