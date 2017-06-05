Katie Crutchfield has a new Waxahatchee album coming out July 14th. Titled Out in the Storm, the follow-up to 2015’s Ivy Tripp recounts the story of an unhealthily volatile professional and romantic relationship.
Following early teasers in “No Curse” and “Silver”, Crutchfield is back today with “Never Been Wrong”. According to a press statement, the opening number “serves as the foundation of the album,” as it manages to altogether capture the anger and vulnerability that later inform the other LP’s other nine songs. “I walk around like this is the last strike/ I love being right especially with you,” she can be heard singing within the track’s first minute, her voice with a slight snarl. Hear it below.
“Being straightforward has always been more natural for me, and it was incredibly cathartic,” Crutchfield says of her writing on Storm. “It reminded me of being a teenager again, how I wrote songs then, and how huge that felt. It’s like that moment you walk away from a fight and you realize all of the things you should have said. This record is me saying all of that out loud alone as a personal practice. It’s sad and it’s angry, and I think being both at the same time proved to be a powerful motivation for me.”
Out in the Storm Tracklist:
01. Never Been Wrong
02. 8 Ball
03. Silver
04. Recite Remorse
05. Sparks Fly
06. Brass Beam
07. Hear You
08. A Little More
09. No Question
10. Fade