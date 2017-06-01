Webcast: Primavera Sound reveals 2017 live stream schedule + video

Primavera Sound goes down this weekend Barcelona, Spain. The festival boasts one of the year’s top lineups, and fortunately, several sets will be streamed live online via RedBull.tv. You can expect to see performances from Run the Jewels, Broken Social Scene, Mac DeMarco, Descendents, Angel Olsen, Sleep, Local Natives, Tycho, Whitney, Kevin Morby, Sinkane, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Growlers, and more.
Several other acts, including S U R V I V E, King Krule, Pinegrove, Hamilton Leithauser, Swet Shop Boys, and Joey Purp, will be featured in a separate YouTube stream from Pitchfork.
Check out the full schedule below. Note: All times are EST.
RedBull.tv Live Stream Schedule
Thursday, June 1st:
01:05 p.m. – Gordi (1)
01:05 – Anímic (2)
01:40 – Soledad Vélez (2)
02:00 – Kevin Morby (1)
02:20 – Mishima (2)
02:45 – Local Natives (1)
03:20 – 7 Notas 7 Colores (2)
04:15 – Triángulo de Amor Bizarro (2)
05:00 – The Afghan Whigs (1)
05:00 – Local Natives (Replay) (2)
Friday, June 2nd:
03:05 – Whitney (1)
03:05 – El Petit De Cal Eril (2)
03:50 – Belako (2)
03:55 – Sinkane (1)
04:40 – The Growlers (2)
04:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)
05:45 – Descendents (2)
05:50 – Broken Social Scene (1)
06:55 – Run the Jewels (1)
07:50 – Tycho (1)
07:55 – The Make-Up (2)
Saturday, June 3rd:
03:05 – Slim Cessena’s Auto Club (1)
03:45 – Weyes Blood (1)
04:45 – Songhoy Blues (1)
05:45 – Angel Olsen (1)
07:00 – Sleep (2)
08:00 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (1)
Pitchfork Live Stream Schedule
Thursday, June 1st:
02:55 p.m. – Glass Animals
06:20 – Survive
10:05 – Pinegrove
Friday, June 2nd:
03:10 p.m. – William Tyler
07:55 – Operators
10:00 – Priests
Saturday, June 3rd:
01:15 p.m. – Swet Shop Boys
02:55 – Joey Purp
04:25 – Hamiliton Leithauser
06:20 – King Krule