Webcast: Primavera Sound reveals 2017 live stream schedule + video

Primavera Sound goes down this weekend Barcelona, Spain. The festival boasts one of the year’s top lineups, and fortunately, several sets will be streamed live online via RedBull.tv. You can expect to see performances from Run the Jewels, Broken Social Scene, Mac DeMarco, Descendents, Angel Olsen, Sleep, Local Natives, Tycho, Whitney, Kevin Morby, Sinkane, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Growlers, and more.

Several other acts, including S U R V I V E, King Krule, Pinegrove, Hamilton Leithauser, Swet Shop Boys, and Joey Purp, will be featured in a separate YouTube stream from Pitchfork.

Check out the full schedule below. Note: All times are EST.

RedBull.tv Live Stream Schedule

Thursday, June 1st:

01:05 p.m. – Gordi (1)

01:05 – Anímic (2)

01:40 – Soledad Vélez (2)

02:00 – Kevin Morby (1)

02:20 – Mishima (2)

02:45 – Local Natives (1)

03:20 – 7 Notas 7 Colores (2)

04:15 – Triángulo de Amor Bizarro (2)

05:00 – The Afghan Whigs (1)

05:00 – Local Natives (Replay) (2)

Friday, June 2nd:

03:05 – Whitney (1)

03:05 – El Petit De Cal Eril (2)

03:50 – Belako (2)

03:55 – Sinkane (1)

04:40 – The Growlers (2)

04:50 – Mac DeMarco (1)

05:45 – Descendents (2)

05:50 – Broken Social Scene (1)

06:55 – Run the Jewels (1)

07:50 – Tycho (1)

07:55 – The Make-Up (2)

Saturday, June 3rd:

03:05 – Slim Cessena’s Auto Club (1)

03:45 – Weyes Blood (1)

04:45 – Songhoy Blues (1)

05:45 – Angel Olsen (1)

07:00 – Sleep (2)

08:00 – King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (1)

Pitchfork Live Stream Schedule

Thursday, June 1st:

02:55 p.m. – Glass Animals

06:20 – Survive

10:05 – Pinegrove

Friday, June 2nd:

03:10 p.m. – William Tyler

07:55 – Operators

10:00 – Priests

Saturday, June 3rd:

01:15 p.m. – Swet Shop Boys

02:55 – Joey Purp

04:25 – Hamiliton Leithauser

06:20 – King Krule