Weezer Photo by Ben Kaye
On Friday, Weezer performed at Firefly Music Festival. The veteran indie rockers’ comprehensive set spanned their over 20-year-long discography, with one expection. One of the performance’s highlights was their fun cover of André 3000’s “Hey Ya” from OutKast’s split double-disc, 2003’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.
The timing of the cover was bittersweet, as it coincided with the release of Big Boi’s latest solo album, Boomiverse. Meanwhile, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below marked the legendary Atlanta duo’s final album, with Big Boi helming the first disc and André the second. Regardless, “Hey Ya” is one of the best karaoke songs of all-time and Rivers Cuomo did it justice.
Watch footage via Stereogum and a fan-shot recording below.
Weezer’s most recent release was 2016’s self-titled album. The quartet is currently touring across North America prior to hitting Europe in October. Find the full docket below.
Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival
06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/14 – Red Wing, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *
07/15 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/23 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest
08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival
08/26 – Nuevo Leon, MX @ Hellow Music Festival
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/08 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Buzz Beach Ball
09/09 – St Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar
09/17 – Flushing, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle #
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk #
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia #
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 #
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley
* = w/ Cold War Kids
^ = w/ X Ambassadors
# = w/ The Orwells