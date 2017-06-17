Weezer Photo by Ben Kaye

On Friday, Weezer performed at Firefly Music Festival. The veteran indie rockers’ comprehensive set spanned their over 20-year-long discography, with one expection. One of the performance’s highlights was their fun cover of André 3000’s “Hey Ya” from OutKast’s split double-disc, 2003’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

The timing of the cover was bittersweet, as it coincided with the release of Big Boi’s latest solo album, Boomiverse. Meanwhile, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below marked the legendary Atlanta duo’s final album, with Big Boi helming the first disc and André the second. Regardless, “Hey Ya” is one of the best karaoke songs of all-time and Rivers Cuomo did it justice.

Watch footage via Stereogum and a fan-shot recording below.

@Weezer covering "Hey Ya!" in Delaware =W= A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Bucket List: Weezer ✔️ #firefly2017 A post shared by John Carlson (@john_carlson98) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Weezer’s most recent release was 2016’s self-titled album. The quartet is currently touring across North America prior to hitting Europe in October. Find the full docket below.

Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Mountain View, CA @ ID10T Music Festival

06/25 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/14 – Red Wing, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

07/15 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/23 – Martindale, TX @ Float Fest

08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival

08/26 – Nuevo Leon, MX @ Hellow Music Festival

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/08 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Buzz Beach Ball

09/09 – St Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

09/17 – Flushing, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle #

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk #

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia #

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 #

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley

* = w/ Cold War Kids

^ = w/ X Ambassadors

# = w/ The Orwells