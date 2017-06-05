Win a pair of 11-day Power Passes to Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2017

Considering it lasts 11 days and features some 800 acts, Milwuakee’s Summerfest rightfully bills itself as “The World’s Largest Music Festival”. But it’s also one of the longest-running music events anywhere in the world, and this year marks 50th fest since launching in 1968. Unsurprisingly, the mega-fest is going even bigger to commemorate the occasion.

Taking place over June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – 9th, Summerfest will celebrate its gold year with yet another jam-packed lineup. Flume, The Shins, Tegan and Sara, Death From Above 1979, Girl Talk, Miike Snow, BJ the Chicago Kid, Alessia Cara, Bleachers, Car Seat Headrest, Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic, Jamila Woods, Saba, San Fermin, Whitney, Big Thief, Peter Wolf, Guster, Hippo Campus, and Mondo Cozmo are just some of the acts that will descend on Henry Maier Festival Park over the two weekends.

Oh, and there will also be performances from A Day to Remember, Steve Miller Band, Huey Lewis & The News, Peter Frampton, Third Eye Blind, Dispatch, Michelle Branch, Soul Asylum, Collective Soul, House of Pain, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Pokey LaFarge, Chicano Batman. And that’s still not everyone!

This is the kind of party you don’t want to miss, so Consequence of Sound is giving away one (1) pair of 11-day Power Passes to the whole thing. All you have to do is enter using the widget below.

Power Passes do not provide access to headlining sets at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets for those shows — which feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Paul Simon, Zack Brown Band, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Future, Big Sean, and more — are available here. Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the CoS newsletter.