Win tickets to Summer Set Music Festival 2017

There’s nothing quite like a music festival that allows on-site camping. As if the festival experience in and of itself wasn’t enough, the added camping component lets the party extend as long as you want. Need a rest? Head back to the tent! Want to catch your favorite act performing early in the day? It’s just a walk away!

But the camping aspect isn’t what makes Summer Set Music & Camping Festival so exciting — as always, it’s the line-up. This year’s even goes down August 11th-13th in Summerset, Wisconsin and it’s going down with a killer bill as always. Run the Jewels, Die Antwoord, Zeds Dead, Zedd, GRiZ, RL Grime, Datsik, Post Malone, Seven Lions, and Zomboy top the three-day event. Also performing will be Bleep Bloop, Destructo, Keys N Krates, Herobust, Petit Biscuit, Slushii, Snails, Space Jesus, Wolfgang Gartner, Audien, Bakermat, and more.

To help you experience all that a great camping festival has to offer, we’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes to Summer Set 2017. And yes, that includes camping. To enter, simply fill out the widget below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.