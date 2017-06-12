CoSigned British rockers Wolf Alice found their debut album, My Love Is Cool, nominated for a Mercury Prize back in 2015. Now they’ll see if their alternative lightning can strike twice, as they’ve today announced their sophomore record, Visions of a Life.
(Read: Top 10 Music Festival Rookies of 2016)
Due out September 29th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records, Visions of a Life comprises 12 tracks. That includes the lead single, “Yuk Foo”, a foul-mouthed song that squeals from the grimy London streets. Take a listen via the lyric video below.
Visions of a Life Album Artwork:
Visions of a Life Tracklist:
01. Heavenward
02. Yuk Foo
03. Beautifully Unconventional
04. Don’t Delete The Kisses
05. Planet Hunter
06. Sky Musings
07. Formidable Cool
08. Space & Time
09. Sadboy
10. St. Purple & Green
11. After The Zero Hour
12. Visions Of A Life
As they begin testing out the new material on the road, Wolf Alice have announced an underplay tour for the US this July. You can find their complete itinerary below.
Wolf Alice 2017 Tour Dates:
07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
07/06 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
07/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
07/10 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE
07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
07/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
07/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/27 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Orangerie
10/30 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kruezberg
11/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/08 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
11/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
11/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/20 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
11/21 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
11/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/27 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
11/28 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia