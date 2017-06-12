CoSigned British rockers Wolf Alice found their debut album, My Love Is Cool, nominated for a Mercury Prize back in 2015. Now they’ll see if their alternative lightning can strike twice, as they’ve today announced their sophomore record, Visions of a Life.

Due out September 29th via Dirty Hit/RCA Records, Visions of a Life comprises 12 tracks. That includes the lead single, “Yuk Foo”, a foul-mouthed song that squeals from the grimy London streets. Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Visions of a Life Album Artwork:

Visions of a Life Tracklist:

01. Heavenward

02. Yuk Foo

03. Beautifully Unconventional

04. Don’t Delete The Kisses

05. Planet Hunter

06. Sky Musings

07. Formidable Cool

08. Space & Time

09. Sadboy

10. St. Purple & Green

11. After The Zero Hour

12. Visions Of A Life

As they begin testing out the new material on the road, Wolf Alice have announced an underplay tour for the US this July. You can find their complete itinerary below.

Wolf Alice 2017 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

07/06 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

07/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

07/10 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

07/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE

07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

07/22 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/27 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

10/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Orangerie

10/30 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kruezberg

11/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/08 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/13 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/20 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

11/21 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

11/24 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/27 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

11/28 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia