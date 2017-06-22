Photo by Ben Kaye

If you were worried that Pharmadouche Martin Shkreli was the only dude able to get his hands on new Wu-Tang Clan music, HBO is here to help. The network will release its soundtrack to the hit comedy Silicon Valley tomorrow, June 23rd; ahead of the album drop, they’ve shared the Wu’s contribution, a new track called “Don’t Stop”.

The hard-stepping track is full of the sort of swagger Richard Hendricks wishes he had and Gilfoyle probably isn’t terribly concerned about. “Between love and hate is a fine line/ And these habitual line-steppers can die trying,” raps Method Man, while elsewhere there are references to The Lion King and the rap group’s lavish lifestyle. Check out the track below via Billboard.

Also appearing on the Silicon Valley OST are Hudson Mohawke’s “Passports”, Danny Brown’s “Kool Aid”, and Nas and DJ Shadow’s “Systematic”.