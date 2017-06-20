Yeah Yeah Yeahs make live comeback at Austin’s Sound on Sound Festival

Photo by Joshua Mellin

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will make their long-awaited return to the live stage at this year’s Sound on Sound Festival. The New York alt-rock institution featuring Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase are set to play the Austin, Texas-based festival between November 10th-12th, marking their first confirmed performance in four years.

Along with Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the lineup promises Iggy Pop, Grizzly Bear, The Shins, Blood Orange, Pusha T, Vince Staples, Japandroids, and Dinosaur Jr., who will be performing their landmark LP, You’re Living All Over Me, in full.

Also playing are Ministry, Electric Wizard, Sleep, Taking Back Sunday, Cannibal Corpse, Boris, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Digable Plants, Hot Chip (DJ set), Noname, Kehlani, Washed Out, Real Estate, Converge, Cloud Nothings, S U R V I V E, Twin Peaks, Foxygen, Lindstrøm, Austra, Yelle, Cherry Glazerr, Girlpool, Wolves in the Throne Room, Blanck Mass, The Hotelier, Sorority Noise, and The Juan Maclean, among others.

Sound on Sound Festival takes place at Sherwood Forest, a medieval-style village and an idyllic festival location nestled among the Lost Pine Forest and about 35 miles east of downtown Austin. General admission and VIP passes are now onsale through the festival’s website.