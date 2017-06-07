Yippee Ki Yay, Mr. Falcon: Sony to release “clean versions” of its movies

Because clearly the problem with America is profanity in movies, Sony is putting efforts into releasing “clean” versions of a number of films. This comes after years of the entertainment juggernaut grappling with companies like ClearPlay and VidAngel, both of whom have been taking it upon themselves to recut movies to make them more family friendly.
As first reported by Yahoo!, Sony’s “Clean Version” initiative launches today. When a customer buys one of the available films via iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW, they will be given the option to watch a version that’s been “adapted for a wider audience.” To start, 24 films will be available. Check them out below.
- 50 First Dates
- Battle Of The Year
- Big Daddy
- Captain Phillips
- Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
- Easy A
- Elysium
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters II
- Goosebumps
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Hancock
- Inferno
- Moneyball
- Pixels
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Step Brothers
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- White House Down
One question: Is there any movie left after you take the farts out of something like Pixels? Step Brothers, on the other hand, will just be one long “fight a stranger in the alps” moment, yeah?