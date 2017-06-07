Yippee Ki Yay, Mr. Falcon: Sony to release “clean versions” of its movies

Because clearly the problem with America is profanity in movies, Sony is putting efforts into releasing “clean” versions of a number of films. This comes after years of the entertainment juggernaut grappling with companies like ClearPlay and VidAngel, both of whom have been taking it upon themselves to recut movies to make them more family friendly.

As first reported by Yahoo!, Sony’s “Clean Version” initiative launches today. When a customer buys one of the available films via iTunes, VUDU, and FandangoNOW, they will be given the option to watch a version that’s been “adapted for a wider audience.” To start, 24 films will be available. Check them out below.

50 First Dates

Battle Of The Year

Big Daddy

Captain Phillips

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Easy A

Elysium

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Goosebumps

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hancock

Inferno

Moneyball

Pixels

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Step Brothers

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

White House Down

One question: Is there any movie left after you take the farts out of something like Pixels? Step Brothers, on the other hand, will just be one long “fight a stranger in the alps” moment, yeah?