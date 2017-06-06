Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Young Thug, Quavo, Duke & Rich the Kid join up for “WTF U Doin” — listen

The All-Atlanta collaboration was produced by Migos' DJ Durel

by
on June 06, 2017, 3:00pm
0 comments

Digital Trapstars are putting out their Screens on Lock 4 mixtape this summer. In anticipation, they’ve shared the doozy of a lead single, “WTF U Doin” with Young Thug, Quavo, Duke, and Rich The Kid.

Produced by Migos’ DJ Durel, “WTF U Doin” is an ATL production through and through, and if the tune is indicative of the overall vibe of the tape, Screens on Lock 4 will be soundtracking many a crunk summer evening in the Dirty Dirty and beyond.

Both Migos and Young Thug appear on the recently leaked Kanye West track, “Hold Tight”.

Previous Story
Deer Tick announce two self-titled records, share “Sea of Clouds” and “It’s a Whale” — listen
Next Story
Sheer Mag share new single “Need to Feel Your Love” — listen
No comments
More Stories