Digital Trapstars are putting out their Screens on Lock 4 mixtape this summer. In anticipation, they’ve shared the doozy of a lead single, “WTF U Doin” with Young Thug, Quavo, Duke, and Rich The Kid.

Produced by Migos’ DJ Durel, “WTF U Doin” is an ATL production through and through, and if the tune is indicative of the overall vibe of the tape, Screens on Lock 4 will be soundtracking many a crunk summer evening in the Dirty Dirty and beyond.

Both Migos and Young Thug appear on the recently leaked Kanye West track, “Hold Tight”.