Photo by Tim Saccenti

After a go with Mute Records for her 2014 album, Taiga, gothic pop artist Zola Jesus has returned home to label Sacred Bones for the follow-up. Titled Okovi, it’s due for arrival on September 8th.

According to a press release, much of Okovi echoes her early work released on Sacred Bones, the music “written in pure catharsis” and its sound “heavy, dark, and exploratory.” The LP serves as “a profound meditation on loss and reconciliation,” following a number of personal tragedies in Zola’s life over the years. She explains further in a lengthy yet poignant accompanying statement:

“Last year, I moved back to the woods in Wisconsin where I was raised. I built a little house just steps away from where my dilapidated childhood tree fort is slowly recombining into earth. Okovi was fed by this return to roots and several very personal traumas.

While writing Okovi, I endured people very close to me trying to die, and others trying desperately not to. Meanwhile, I was fighting through a haze so thick I wasn’t sure I’d find my way to the other side. Death, in all of its masks, has been encircling everyone I love, and with it the questions of legacy, worth, and will.

Okovi is a Slavic word for shackles. We’re all shackled to something — to life, to death, to bodies, to minds, to illness, to people, to birthright, to duty. Each of us born with a unique debt, and we have until we die to pay it back. Without this cost, what gives us the right to live? And moreover, what gives us the right to die? Are we really even free to choose?

This album is a deeply personal snapshot of loss, reconciliation, and a sympathy for the chains that keep us all grounded to the unforgiving laws of nature. To bring it to life, I decided to enlist the help of Alex DeGroot, who has been the only constant in my live band and helped mix the Stridulum EP back in 2010. It will be released on Sacred Bones, the closest group of people I’ll ever have to blood-bound family.”

As a first teaser, the musician born Nika Roza Danilova has shared “Exhumed”, the ominous and rattling lead single. Stream it down below.

Okovi Artwork:

Okovi Tracklist:

01. Doma

02. Exhumed

03. Soak

04. Ash to Bone

05. Witness

06. Siphon

07. Veka

08. Wiseblood

09. NMO

10. Remains

11. Half Life

In support of the new album, Zola will tour North America beginning in September.

Zola Jesus 2017 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

09/26 – Austin, TX @ North Door

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

09/29 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

09/30 – Washington, DC @ U Street

10/01 – Boston, MA @ ICA Boston

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Assemble Sound Church

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/09 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/11 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/16 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/20 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

11/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground