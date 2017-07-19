​​Oneohtrix Point Never shares “Leaving the Park”, an anxious cut from the Good Time soundtrack: Stream

​​Oneohtrix Point Never (née Daniel Lopatin) won the Cannes Soundtrack Award this past year for his work on Good Time, the buzzed-about new crime thriller from Josh and Benny Safdie. Previously, we heard a collaboration between Lopatin and Iggy Pop with the subdued, melancholy “The Pure and the Damned”.

Today, Lopatin has released another song from the soundtrack, “Leaving the Park”. Unnerving and spooky, the track combines an anxious synth loop with spectral gasps of ambience and, in its second half, sharp, hair-whipping squeals. Leaving the park, it seems, is no easy proposition for the film’s characters. Listen to it below.

Both Good Time and Lopatin’s OST arrive on August 11th.