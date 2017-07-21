21 Savage releases Issa Album: Stream/download

Following last year’s acclaimed Savage Mode mixtape, Atlanta’s 21 Savage has finally let loose his full-length debut, Issa Album. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.

The LP collects 14 new tracks, including last month’s single “All The Smoke”. Conspicuously missing, however, is the title track, 21 Savage’s banger of a collaboration with Drake and Young Thug. Though there are no guest rappers on the record, there are a handful of top-notch producers who lend a hand, such as Metro Boomin (who contributed extensively to Savage Mode), Zaytoven, Southside, DJ Mustard, and more.

For the uninformed, the term “Issa” (that’s short for “it’s a”) was first coined by 21 Savage during a now-famous DJ Vlad interview.

Issa Album Artwork:

Issa Album Tracklist:

01. Famous

02. Bank Account

03. Close My Eyes

04. Bad Business

05. Baby Girl

06. Thug Life

07. FaceTime

08. Nothin New

09. Numb

10. Dead People

11. Money Convo

12. Special

13. Whole Lot

14. 7 Min Freestyle