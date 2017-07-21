21 Savage releases Issa Album: Stream/download

Following last year’s acclaimed Savage Mode mixtape, Atlanta’s 21 Savage has finally let loose his full-length debut, Issa Album. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below.
The LP collects 14 new tracks, including last month’s single “All The Smoke”. Conspicuously missing, however, is the title track, 21 Savage’s banger of a collaboration with Drake and Young Thug. Though there are no guest rappers on the record, there are a handful of top-notch producers who lend a hand, such as Metro Boomin (who contributed extensively to Savage Mode), Zaytoven, Southside, DJ Mustard, and more.
For the uninformed, the term “Issa” (that’s short for “it’s a”) was first coined by 21 Savage during a now-famous DJ Vlad interview.
Issa Album Artwork:
Issa Album Tracklist:
01. Famous
02. Bank Account
03. Close My Eyes
04. Bad Business
05. Baby Girl
06. Thug Life
07. FaceTime
08. Nothin New
09. Numb
10. Dead People
11. Money Convo
12. Special
13. Whole Lot
14. 7 Min Freestyle