A Wrinkle in Time debuts fantastical first trailer starring Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, and Mindy Kaling: Watch

Disney’s bi-annual D23 Expo is currently taking place in Anaheim, California, where the studio is offering sneak peeks at its Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars films. Another highly anticipated film in its docket is A Wrinkle in Time, Ava Duvernay’s adaptation of the 1963 Madeleine L’Engle children’s classic science fiction novel of the same name. On Saturday, the first trailer was debut during a panel and can now be streamed above.

Set to a cover of “Sweet Dreams”, the trailer kicks off with Chris Pine as scientist Dr. Alex Murray setting the scene during an academic speech. “What if we are here for a reason?” he says. “What if we are part of something truly divine? Imagine, 91 billion light years traveled like that.” He’s then revealed to be trapped in an orange-lit room before the action begins.

Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which takes over the narration and young actress Storm Reid is introduced as Dr. Murray’s daughter, Meg. It’s explained that the scientist is trapped by a rapidly spreading darkness and Meg is the only one who can stop it.

There are also glimpses of Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who and Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, as well as Zach Galifianakis as the Happy Medium. Even when viewed on a small laptop, the fantastical, sweeping CGI generated action pops off the screen as Meg, her brother, and best friend are swept into their adventures.

During the Wrinkle in Time panel, DuVernay (Selma) had this to say about the film: “I saw myself in it, and I saw so many different kinds of people in it. A family story wrapped in an epic adventure where you see worlds you’ve never seen before.” She added the diverse cast was purposely assembled to create a group of people “that looked like you, that looked like the real world.”

And of course, since Oprah Winfrey was involved, everybody got a movie poster. A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9th, 2018.