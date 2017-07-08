Acrobat falls to death prior to Green Day’s headlining set at Mad Cool Festival

Photo via The Sun UK

A high-flying acrobat fell to his death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival on Friday night. The acrobat, identified only as Pedro, was performing in between sets by alt-J and the night’s headliner, Green Day, when the tragedy occurred. Paramedics attended to him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Mirror.

Green Day’s set was delayed 30 minutes, but ultimately the band took the stage and followed through with their scheduled performance. Strangely enough, a post-show tweet indicated the band didn’t learn of the incident until after they had concluded playing. “We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news,” the band wrote. “A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

We just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends — Green Day (@GreenDay) July 8, 2017

Understandably, some fans criticized both Green Day and festival organizers for not canceling the performance.

I couldn't in good faith stay to watch Green Day perform after that Thoughts go out to the family of the performer.#madcool2017#madcool — Adrian Randle (@AdrianWRandle) July 7, 2017

I watched the guy fall and can't believe no one said anything. I will never return to Mad Cool or Greenday #madcool — dougthepm (@dougthepm) July 8, 2017