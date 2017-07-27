Action Bronson sets Blue Chips 7000 release date, shares video for new song “Chairman’s Intent”: Watch

Action Bronson has officially set a release date for his new project, Blue Chips 7000. The third and final installment in his Blue Chips series is slated to arrive August 25th through VICE/Atlantic Records. Pre-orders have already begun here; one package in particular offers fans the opportunity to dine intimately with the bonafide rapper/chef.

Alongside this news, Bam Bam has unveiled a new song off 7000. It’s titled “Chairman’s Intent” and comes with an official music video helmed by director Rik Cordero (JAY-Z, Nas). Inspired by ’70s Kung fu films, the clip sees Bronson play “a mysterious assassin who is not afraid to take down a corrupt Chinese Mob Boss and his crew of gangsters.” It’s meant to be a spiritual sequel to the Queens MC’s 2012 video for “The Symbol”. Check it out below.

Blue Chips 7000, which follows Blue Chips in 2012 and its sequel, 2013’s Blue Chips 2, features contributions from Rick Ross, The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, and Party Supplies; for more, hear “Let Me Breathe”. Bronson’s last proper full-length album came in 2015 with Mr. Wonderful.