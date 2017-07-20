Actress sentenced to 16 years in prison for mailing ricin to President Obama

An actress who mailed ricin to President Obama and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg will spend the next 16 years in federal prison.

Shannon Guess Richardson, a 36-year-old native of Texas, has also been ordered to pay $367,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of developing, producing, possessing and transferring a biological agent for use as a weapon, according to USA Today.

Richardson mailed the ricin-laced letters in May 2013 and was arrested the following month by the FBI. She said she sent the letters out of fear that the government would be taking away her guns. “What’s in this letter is nothing compared to what ive got in store for you mr president,” addressed to President Obama. “You will have to kill me and my family before you get my guns. Anyone wants to come to my house will get shot in the face.”

A former beauty queen, Richards had bit roles on TV shows including The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, and Franklin & Bash, as well as the movie The Blind Side.