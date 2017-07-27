Aesop Rock shares “New Yule” from his soundtrack to the upcoming film Bushwick: Stream

Photo by Ben Colen

Aesop Rock is known as one of the best — and perhaps one of the most under appreciated — lyricists in underground hip-hop. But on his latest project, he’s putting down the mic and putting on a producer’s hat. Aesop has scored the upcoming thriller Bushwick, his first foray into film composition. The movie’s original motion picture soundtrack is due out August 11th, with a physical release set for September 1st. Today, we get a new listen at the rapper’s production skills with the track “New Yule”.

The song comes in on skittering synths that sound like a download going haywire. Fitting Aesop’s own style and the Brooklyn setting of the film, the track gives way to a cool swagger of speedy percussion and digital scratches. Take a listen below.

Aesop Rock will perform a special show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 23rd, just two days before Bushwick hits theaters and VOD. Directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, Bushwick stars Brittany Snow and Dave Bautista as unlikely partners trying to survive a 21st century civil war in Brooklyn. Read the full synopsis below, followed by the OST info.

“When Lucy (Brittany Snow) steps off the subway, she walks into an utter bloodbath on the streets of Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. Texas is attempting to secede from the Union, and militia forces have descended upon New York City to claim it as an East Coast base of operations and negotiation tool. Lucy takes shelter in Stupe’s (Dave Bautista) basement, a burly war veteran who reluctantly agrees to help her traverse the treacherous five-block stretch to reach her destination.”

Bushwick – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Bushwick – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Corner Store

02. Mashed Potatoes

03. The Church 1

04. Jaguar

05. New Yule

06. The Church 2

07. Corner Store Reprise

08. New Yule Reprise

09. Downstairs

10. Chesterfield

11. Raiders

12. All Fall Down

13. Riot Riot

14. Sharks and Minnows

15. The School

16. Ogres

17. Ash

Here’s a trailer for Bushwick: