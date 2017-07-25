Alexandra Daddario takes over for White Reaper in their video for “Judy French”: Watch

Young Kentucky rockers White Reaper may have proven themselves to be The World’s Best American Band by releasing one of our favorite albums of the year (so far). As such, they’ve picked up some notable fans, including actress/model Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas), who stars in the band’s new video for “Judy French”.

In the clip, directed by Brandon Dermer, Daddario does her best impersonation of White Reaper, wearing the same clothes, playing the same instruments, and strutting the same struts — only she does it with a penetrating stare that makes it even harder to look away.Check out the video above.

You can also catch the band on the final stretch of their North American tour, the dates of which are here.