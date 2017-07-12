alt-J resurrect Sylvia Plath and Anne Boleyn for new “Deadcrush” video: Watch

alt-J previously nabbed Iggy Pop to narrate their gory music video for “In Cold Blood”. For their new clip for “Deadcrush”, the UK indie rockers have scored even more star power — well, sort of.

Here, alt-J bring back to life three of their dead crushes: American photographer Lee Miller, former Queen of England and English Reformation figure Anne Boleyn, and American poet/writer Sylvia Plath. The visual, which appears to be set in an eerie, post-apocalyptic world, was choreographed by Darcy Wallace and directed by Young Replicant, who previously worked on alt-J’s “3WW” clip (another one involving a resurrection). Check it out above.

“Deadcrush” is taken from the band’s latest album, Relaxer. alt-J is scheduled to tour North America in the fall in support.