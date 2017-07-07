AlunaGeorge share two new tracks, “Turn Up the Love” and “Last Kiss”: Stream

On their two new tracks, AlunaGeorge turn love over in their hands and explore its dichotomous nature. “The creative concept is to release two tracks, one upbeat song and one ballad, to symbolize ‘light and shade’ and highlight the duality of both songs,” singer Aluna Francis said in a statement.

With “Last Kiss”, the London duo look at a slowly disintegrating relationship over a downbeat tropical tempo. “Please don’t do this,” Francis pleads, begging for the bandaid to simply come off. “You don’t have to prove that/ You’re free just by hurting me.” Take a listen:

The “upbeat song” comes in the form of “Turn Up the Love”, a springy mesh of synth grooves and light electro-percussion. Instead of begging a lover to put an end to a slow descent, this song finds Francis sending out a call to the world to reverse its own decline by doing one thing: “Run it up, run it up/ I swear it’s simple, turn up the love.” Check it out:

The new tunes come as AlunaGeorge prepare to hit the road with Coldplay this August. Find their upcoming itinerary below.

AlunaGeorge 2017 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Pool #

08/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

08/04 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *

08/06 – Landover, MD @ FedExField *

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium *

08/14 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center *

08/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

08/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

08/21 –Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

08/22 –Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

08/24 – Austin, TX @ Kingdom #

08/25 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

08/28 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *

# = DJ set

* = w/ Coldplay

“Last Kiss” Single Art:

“Turn Up the Love” Single Art: