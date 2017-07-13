Alvvays unveil trippy new video for “In Undertow”: Watch

Canada’s Alvvays have a new album on the way called Antisocialities. Due out September 8th via Polyvinyl, it marks their sophomore record following their 2014 self-titled debut. Last month, the indie pop outfit shared the LP’s lead single, a wistful yet infectious number called “In Undertow”. Now, the official music video has been revealed.

Directed by Joe Garrity, it’s a fuzzy, dreamlike watch starring singer Molly Rankin, who describes it as “aquacosmic psych meets public access TV.” There are kaleidoscopic colors as well as dizzying camera tricks involving mirrored images. “I’m aware of my own drowning fixation and fascinated by that bizarre lunar-tidal relationship,” Rankin explains in a press statement. “We’ve already filled our water video quota. Space is a trippier ocean.” Watch it up above.

In related news, Alvvays have announced Jay Som and Nap Eyes as the openers for their upcoming fall US tour.

Alvvays 2017 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

08/26 – Belgrave Music Hall @ Leeds, UK

08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

08/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

08/29 – Southhampton, UK @ Talking Heads

09/02 – Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Burmingham, UK @ Institute 2

09/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/06 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/08 – London, UK @ KoKo

09/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

09/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ^

10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^

10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

10/21 – Pheonix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore ^

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge &

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox &

10/30 – Salt Late City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater &

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick &

12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/14 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/16 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

^ = w/ Nap Eyes

& = w/ Jay Som