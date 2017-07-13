Alvvays unveil trippy new video for “In Undertow”: Watch

Canada’s Alvvays have a new album on the way called Antisocialities. Due out September 8th via Polyvinyl, it marks their sophomore record following their 2014 self-titled debut. Last month, the indie pop outfit shared the LP’s lead single, a wistful yet infectious number called “In Undertow”. Now, the official music video has been revealed.
Directed by Joe Garrity, it’s a fuzzy, dreamlike watch starring singer Molly Rankin, who describes it as “aquacosmic psych meets public access TV.” There are kaleidoscopic colors as well as dizzying camera tricks involving mirrored images. “I’m aware of my own drowning fixation and fascinated by that bizarre lunar-tidal relationship,” Rankin explains in a press statement. “We’ve already filled our water video quota. Space is a trippier ocean.” Watch it up above.
In related news, Alvvays have announced Jay Som and Nap Eyes as the openers for their upcoming fall US tour.
Alvvays 2017 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
08/26 – Belgrave Music Hall @ Leeds, UK
08/27 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
08/28 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
08/29 – Southhampton, UK @ Talking Heads
09/02 – Larmer Tree Garden, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/03 – Burmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
09/06 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon Arms
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/08 – London, UK @ KoKo
09/09 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
09/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
09/14 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/17 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
09/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
10/07 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^
10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ^
10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks ^
10/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
10/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^
10/20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^
10/21 – Pheonix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^
10/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore ^
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge &
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox &
10/30 – Salt Late City, UT @ Urban Lounge &
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater &
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick &
12/13 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/14 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/16 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
^ = w/ Nap Eyes
& = w/ Jay Som