Amazon releases first trailer for its live-action reboot of The Tick: Watch

Long before superheroes were dominating the multiplexes, a lunk in a blue leotard was already spoofing them in Ben Edlund’s beloved animated series The Tick. An ill-fated live action series starring Patrick Warburton failed to take off in the early 2000s, but now, thanks to Amazon, Edlund is back for another go.

This time around, Peter Serafinowicz plays the superhero, with Griffin Newman as his reticent sidekick, Arthur, and Jackie Earle Haley as his nemesis, The Terror. Meet them all in the above trailer, which Amazon just dropped today. The light, absurdist tone is certainly on point, though the use of New Politics’ doofy “Everywhere I Go (Kings and Queens)” feels a bit too precious for the irreverent nature of the material.

The series premieres its first, six-episode block on Amazon Prime on August 25th, with the following six airing sometime in 2018.