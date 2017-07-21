American Horror Story reveals theme and title of seventh season in creepy trailer: Watch

Amongst the biggest news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con yesterday was the big reveal of the theme and title of American Horror Story’s seventh season, “Cult”. Co-creator Ryan Murphy also revealed the new season is inspired by the 2016 presidential election, an event that was horrifying enough without the aid of fictional embellishment. Murphy also announced an interactive website dedicated to the new season and a rather terrifying video featuring what appear to be homicidal clowns imploring you to join their creepy ass ranks (and no, it’s not just Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and Jeff Sessions smiling in clown face paint—although the thought of that makes my blood run cold).

In keeping with the show’s tradition of revealing as little of the new season’s plot ahead of the premiere as possible, much of the new season is shrouded in mystery at this point, although one can guess clowns and a cult of some sort will be involved. It is known that show regulars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are returning, and that American Horror Story will continue its tradition of landing big name guest stars with Lena Dunham joining the cast for at least one episode.

One of the over-the-top horror series’ trademarks has been a flair for the very dramatic, something that extended to the wild announcement in which the teaser video was projected onto a wall of water created by a floating barge in the San Diego marina. (Yes, really.)

The new teaser is labeled “Week One” on the website and there are seven other locked videos that presumably will lead up to the new season’s premiere.

And if you hate sleep and simply adore homicidal clowns, be sure and check out the trailer for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic It on your way to the psychiatrist’s office.