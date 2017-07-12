Andy Serkis’ Gollum resurfaces for a dramatic reading of Donald Trump tweets: Watch

President Donald Trump’s tweets make him sound like a vile, petty, self-obsessed supervillain, which is why it was more than appropriate when Mark Hamill recited them in the voice of The Joker. Now, yet another symbol of slime has lent their voice to our Commander in Chief in Lord of the Rings’ Gollum.

Andy Serkis was on Late Night With Stephen Colbert promoting his latest turn in War for the Planet of the Apes last night when Colbert, an outspoken Lord of the Rings’ super fan, asked the actor to reprise his role as Gollum for a dramatic reading of a few of Trump’s more insane ramblings.

Serkis was game, too, hopping up on the chair in the character’s hunched-over pose. His take on “covfefe” was delicious in its own right, but Serkis turned the below tweet into a masterclass in villainous acting.

The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2017

His tragic, pained, “Sad!” might be the best part.

“I gotta say, they actually sound better that way,” the late-night personality said with an amused grin.

We agree.