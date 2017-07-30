Angel Olsen brings out Jim James at the Newport Folk Festival: Watch

On her triumphant 2016 record My Woman, Angel Olsen burst free from her singer/songwriter label with a record as full of dramatic guitar solos as it was beautifully haunting lyrics. At this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, Olsen brought out My Morning Jacket’s Jim James to accentuate the shredding on My Woman tracks “Sister” (above) and “Those Were the Days” (below).

(Read: Give It Up: Angel Olsen Ditches Sadness and Dives into ’60s Rock)

Bringing out James, who knows a thing or two about riffage himself, makes perfect sense for the tunes, and watching the two incredibly talent musicians wail on electric guitars on the Newport stage makes one contemplate on how far the festival has come since Bob Dylan first “went electric” there 52 years ago. Also, I feel I’d be remiss if I didn’t comment on the fact that Angel, Jim and Olsen’s backing band look absolutely dapper af despite the windy and rainy conditions. Extra points awarded for style. The Newport Folk Festival has long been known for giving birth to intriguing collaborations of all stripes and in addition to the Olsen/James goodness, Justin Vernon also lead an all-star cast of players through a set of Bill Withers tunes this year.