Angus Young joins Guns N’ Roses to perform AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”, “Whole Lotta Rosie”: Watch

Last night, legendary guitarist Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses for a string of AC/DC classics during their Not In This Lifetime Tour stop in in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The AC/DC co-founder, who was in street clothes instead of his usual schoolboy get up, ripped through versions of “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie” while Axl Rose took the lead in front of a very enthused audience.
Check out “Riff Raff” above and “Whole Lotta Rosie” below.
The two bands have a great deal of recent history together, as Rose joined AC/DC as a fill-in frontman last year. Young previously guested with the LA rockers in Germany on this tour and appeared with GNR at the band’s epic Coachella set last year.
Setlist:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory/New Rose
This I Love
Civil War (Voodoo Child outro)
Whole Lotta Rosie (with Angus Young)
Riff Raff (with Angus Young)
Coma
Band Jam
The Godfather/Sweet Child O’ Mine
Used To Love Her
Yesterdays
Out Ta Get Me
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)
Layla /November Rain
Black Hole Sun
Only Women Bleed/Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Nightrain
Encore:
Sorry
Patience
My Michelle
The Seeker
Paradise City