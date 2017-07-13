Angus Young joins Guns N’ Roses to perform AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”, “Whole Lotta Rosie”: Watch

Last night, legendary guitarist Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses for a string of AC/DC classics during their Not In This Lifetime Tour stop in in Nijmegen, Netherlands. The AC/DC co-founder, who was in street clothes instead of his usual schoolboy get up, ripped through versions of “Riff Raff” and “Whole Lotta Rosie” while Axl Rose took the lead in front of a very enthused audience.

Check out “Riff Raff” above and “Whole Lotta Rosie” below.

The two bands have a great deal of recent history together, as Rose joined AC/DC as a fill-in frontman last year. Young previously guested with the LA rockers in Germany on this tour and appeared with GNR at the band’s epic Coachella set last year.

Setlist:

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory/New Rose

This I Love

Civil War (Voodoo Child outro)

Whole Lotta Rosie (with Angus Young)

Riff Raff (with Angus Young)

Coma

Band Jam

The Godfather/Sweet Child O’ Mine

Used To Love Her

Yesterdays

Out Ta Get Me

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

Layla /November Rain

Black Hole Sun

Only Women Bleed/Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Nightrain

Encore:

Sorry

Patience

My Michelle

The Seeker

Paradise City