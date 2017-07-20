Aphex Twin launches new streaming website featuring previously unreleased material

Last month, Aphex Twin launched a clock counting down to something on his website. Today, all has finally been unveiled: a newly updated website jam-packed with goodies for new and old fans alike.

The fresh site is comprised of a new online shop and digital archive where listeners can stream a number of the elusive producer’s releases. Included are expanded reissues of albums like Syro and Drukqs, with some even boasting previously unreleased material. There’s also a collection of tracks that have surfaced in the past, such as “4xAtlantis take1” from April.

As FACT points out, listeners can also get their hands on the limited-edition 12-inch that Aphex Twin dropped during last month’s Field Day festival in London, where he also hosted his first-ever live-stream event. For those looking for stuff beyond Aphex Twin, the site comes stocked with selections from Richard D. James’ other monikers (AFX, Polygon, etc.).

Dig into the full treasure trove here.