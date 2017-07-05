Arcade Fire announce 2017 Latin American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Arcade Fire are currently touring the world in advance of their new album, Everything Now. They’re set to wrap up a leg of European dates later this month, after which they’ll embark on an extensive North American outing. Now, they’ve lined up a brief Latin American jaunt. During the month of December, they’ll play shows in Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. See the updated itinerary below, and don’t forget to pick up your Kendall Jenner t-shirt!

Co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Everything Now drops July 28th via Columbia Records.

Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:

07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer

07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus

07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival

07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival

07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival

08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^%

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center ^

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *

09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *

09/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami *

09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center $

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre +

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

12/05 – Bogota, CO @ Carpa America Corfeiras &

12/11 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena &

12/13 – Lima, PR @ Parque de la Exposcion &

12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE

* = w/ Wolf Parade

^ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band

% = w/ Grandmaster Flash

# = w/ Phantogram

$ = w/ Angel Olsen

+ = w/ Broken Social Scene

& = w/ Bomba Estero

Watch Arcade Fire’s video for “Signs of Life”: