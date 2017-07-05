Arcade Fire announce 2017 Latin American tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Arcade Fire are currently touring the world in advance of their new album, Everything Now. They’re set to wrap up a leg of European dates later this month, after which they’ll embark on an extensive North American outing. Now, they’ve lined up a brief Latin American jaunt. During the month of December, they’ll play shows in Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. See the updated itinerary below, and don’t forget to pick up your Kendall Jenner t-shirt!
Co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, Everything Now drops July 28th via Columbia Records.
Arcade Fire 2017 Tour Dates:
07/05 – London, UK @ York Hall
07/06 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi! The Full Hit of Summer
07/15 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FR @ Vieilles Charreus
07/17 – Milan, IT @ City Season Festival
07/18 – Florence, IT @ City Season Festival
07/19 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival
08/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *
09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^%
09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center ^
09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *
09/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome *
09/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami *
09/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena *
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #
10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #
10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #
10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $
10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $
10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center $
10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre +
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
12/05 – Bogota, CO @ Carpa America Corfeiras &
12/11 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena &
12/13 – Lima, PR @ Parque de la Exposcion &
12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE
* = w/ Wolf Parade
^ = w/ Preservation Hall Jazz Band
% = w/ Grandmaster Flash
# = w/ Phantogram
$ = w/ Angel Olsen
+ = w/ Broken Social Scene
& = w/ Bomba Estero
Watch Arcade Fire’s video for “Signs of Life”: